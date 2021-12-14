Jeff Whiteside Sells 1,200 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EXPI stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. 785,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 144.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in eXp World by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in eXp World by 9.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.