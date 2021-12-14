Jetcoin (JET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,901.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $473,656.87 and approximately $92,901.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00038692 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

