JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLLS. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $381.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.21. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $15,994,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $2,212,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 119,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

