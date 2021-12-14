John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 290 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WG. Barclays reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.57) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 301.86 ($3.99).

WG stock opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7.57. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.85). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

In other news, insider Robin Watson bought 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,485.56). Also, insider Adrian Marsh acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($65,746.00). Insiders acquired a total of 30,040 shares of company stock worth $6,031,891 in the last ninety days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

