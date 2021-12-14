JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target to €55.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($62.25) to €45.70 ($51.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.88.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

