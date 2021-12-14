JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €63.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.15.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.29 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

