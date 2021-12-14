JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

USER opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

