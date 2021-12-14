JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Price Target to 6.00

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 5.00 to 6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
THBIY remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
