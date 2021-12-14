JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Carret Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.2% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 21,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average is $160.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

