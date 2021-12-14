Juggernaut (JGN) Market Capitalization Tops $23.63 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $23.63 million and $2.64 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00198058 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

