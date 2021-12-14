Kalmar One Day Trading Volume Hits $46,097.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.98 million and $46,097.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002577 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kalmar has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,317,498 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

