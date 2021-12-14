KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 271.99% from the stock’s previous close.

KALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $335.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

