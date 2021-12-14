Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Update

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAYS opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Kaya has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of legal medical and recreational cannabis using its proprietary Kaya Shack brand. It offers various cannabis products including flower, concentrates, cannabis-infused foods, and topical creams. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered Fort Lauderdale, FL.

