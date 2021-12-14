Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

Shares of UPS opened at $206.31 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $179.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

