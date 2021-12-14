Keep3rV1 Price Tops $595.93 (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $595.93 or 0.01261553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $119.19 million and approximately $15.86 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 30.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003891 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

