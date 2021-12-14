Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 293.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9,150.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

