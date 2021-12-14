Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in American International Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American International Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIG opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

