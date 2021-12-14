Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

