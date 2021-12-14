Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

