Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.