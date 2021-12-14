Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after purchasing an additional 988,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 344,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.76. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

