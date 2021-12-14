Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Snap-on stock opened at $213.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.56 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

