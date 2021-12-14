Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after buying an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after buying an additional 2,504,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after buying an additional 2,519,403 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,660,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,326 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

