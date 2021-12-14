Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 2,322,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 296,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 250,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 274,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 164.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REKR shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Goord purchased 10,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $624,130. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

