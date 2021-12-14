Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.03. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.