Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,435 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

