Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 63.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,942 shares of company stock worth $21,054,978. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

