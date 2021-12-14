Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.60

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $6.21. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 20,808 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

