Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.60

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $6.21. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 20,808 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.08%.
Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
