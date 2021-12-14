KickToken [new] (KICK) Tops One Day Volume of $2.82 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

