KickToken [old] (KICK) Price Up 8,766% Over Last Week

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. One KickToken [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken [old] has traded up 8,766% against the US dollar. KickToken [old] has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00038250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00200055 BTC.

KickToken [old] Coin Profile

KickToken [old] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [old]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [old] directly using U.S. dollars.

