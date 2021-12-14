Kidpik Corp’s (NASDAQ:PIK) Quiet Period To End on December 21st

Kidpik’s (NASDAQ:PIK) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 21st. Kidpik had issued 2,117,647 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.50. During Kidpik’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PIK opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Kidpik has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

