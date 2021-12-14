Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $18.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

