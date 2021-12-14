Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the November 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 108,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGFHY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

