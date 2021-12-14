Kleros Market Cap Reaches $50.79 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $50.79 million and approximately $901,159.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.61 or 0.00430570 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,148,297 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

