Klever (KLV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.32 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Klever has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $103.49 million and $1.32 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.95 or 0.07932212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00076440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,280.77 or 1.00046539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00052602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

