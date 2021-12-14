Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 5676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after buying an additional 1,998,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after buying an additional 818,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.