Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

GUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of GUD stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$636.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.86.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$73.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.0996198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Samira Sakhia acquired 15,800 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$435,687.20. Also, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 654,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,434,466. Insiders have bought 53,200 shares of company stock valued at $279,184 over the last 90 days.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

