KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KPLUY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS KPLUY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

