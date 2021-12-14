Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYSEY)

Kyushu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the provision of electric power to residential, commercial, and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Energy-related, Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications, and Other. The Electric Power segment deals with the power supply business.

