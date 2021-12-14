Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,196,000 shares, a growth of 630.8% from the November 15th total of 300,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,669,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:LLKKF opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Lake Resources in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

