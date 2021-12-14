LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the November 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LDHA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,922,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

