Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Leidos posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

