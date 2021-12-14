Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Down 2%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) shares fell 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05. 41,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 29,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

