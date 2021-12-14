Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises approximately 5.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Liberty Global by 215.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 37.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $30.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

