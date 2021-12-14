LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LFMD. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeMD news, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $30,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 96,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $62,999.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 301,002 shares of company stock worth $881,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

