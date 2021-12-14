LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Shares Up 7.2%

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The stock has a market cap of $430.92 million, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

LIFULL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

