Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.16 Million

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report sales of $61.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.83 million and the lowest is $52.30 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16,429.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $142.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $155.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $365.25 million, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $380.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 1,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,125. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $829.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 41,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $711,399.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,214. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 121.0% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 658,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 360,682 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 217,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 184,866 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

