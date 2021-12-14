LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.83.

LIVN opened at $81.53 on Friday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $305,436. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

