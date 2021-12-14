LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $60.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

