LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) COO Richard Aldahan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) COO Richard Aldahan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Aldahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Richard Aldahan bought 10,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00.

LMPX opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 94.23% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in LMP Automotive during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LMP Automotive during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LMP Automotive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in LMP Automotive by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

